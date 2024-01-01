Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRU)

Currency name

Mauritanian Ouguiya

UM

MRU exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From MRU0.02510 0.02309 0.01973 2.08403 3.80221 2.32122 0.03843 0.47486
To MRU39.83870 43.30470 50.68680 0.47984 0.26300 0.43081 26.02060 2.10588

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Mauritanian ouguiya Exchange Rates