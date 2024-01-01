Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRU)
Currency name
Mauritanian Ouguiya
Currency symbol
UM
MRU exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From MRU
|0.02510
|0.02309
|0.01973
|2.08403
|3.80221
|2.32122
|0.03843
|0.47486
|To MRU
|39.83870
|43.30470
|50.68680
|0.47984
|0.26300
|0.43081
|26.02060
|2.10588
