Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bahraini dinars today

Convert MRU to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
9.461 bhd

1.000 MRU = 0.009461 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bahraini Dinar
1 MRU0.00946 BHD
5 MRU0.04731 BHD
10 MRU0.09461 BHD
20 MRU0.18922 BHD
50 MRU0.47305 BHD
100 MRU0.94610 BHD
250 MRU2.36526 BHD
500 MRU4.73052 BHD
1000 MRU9.46103 BHD
2000 MRU18.92206 BHD
5000 MRU47.30515 BHD
10000 MRU94.61030 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BHD105.69700 MRU
5 BHD528.48500 MRU
10 BHD1,056.97000 MRU
20 BHD2,113.94000 MRU
50 BHD5,284.85000 MRU
100 BHD10,569.70000 MRU
250 BHD26,424.25000 MRU
500 BHD52,848.50000 MRU
1000 BHD105,697.00000 MRU
2000 BHD211,394.00000 MRU
5000 BHD528,485.00000 MRU
10000 BHD1,056,970.00000 MRU