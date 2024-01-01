Mauritanian ouguiyas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert MRU to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
17.793 jod

1.000 MRU = 0.01779 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8381.4731.6530.96718.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2791.7231.9341.13121.34
1 USD0.9140.782183.0631.3471.5110.88416.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jordanian Dinar
1 MRU0.01779 JOD
5 MRU0.08896 JOD
10 MRU0.17793 JOD
20 MRU0.35585 JOD
50 MRU0.88963 JOD
100 MRU1.77926 JOD
250 MRU4.44815 JOD
500 MRU8.89630 JOD
1000 MRU17.79260 JOD
2000 MRU35.58520 JOD
5000 MRU88.96300 JOD
10000 MRU177.92600 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JOD56.20310 MRU
5 JOD281.01550 MRU
10 JOD562.03100 MRU
20 JOD1,124.06200 MRU
50 JOD2,810.15500 MRU
100 JOD5,620.31000 MRU
250 JOD14,050.77500 MRU
500 JOD28,101.55000 MRU
1000 JOD56,203.10000 MRU
2000 JOD112,406.20000 MRU
5000 JOD281,015.50000 MRU
10000 JOD562,031.00000 MRU