Mauritanian ouguiyas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert MRU to JOD at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = JD0.01783 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
MRU to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JOD
1 MRU to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01790.0179
Low0.01780.0178
Average0.01780.0179
Change-0.23%-0.12%
1 MRU to JOD stats

The performance of MRU to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0179 and a 30 day low of 0.0178. This means the 30 day average was 0.0178. The change for MRU to JOD was -0.23.

The performance of MRU to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0179 and a 90 day low of 0.0178. This means the 90 day average was 0.0179. The change for MRU to JOD was -0.12.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jordanian Dinar
1 MRU0.01783 JOD
5 MRU0.08913 JOD
10 MRU0.17825 JOD
20 MRU0.35651 JOD
50 MRU0.89127 JOD
100 MRU1.78253 JOD
250 MRU4.45633 JOD
500 MRU8.91265 JOD
1000 MRU17.82530 JOD
2000 MRU35.65060 JOD
5000 MRU89.12650 JOD
10000 MRU178.25300 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JOD56.10010 MRU
5 JOD280.50050 MRU
10 JOD561.00100 MRU
20 JOD1,122.00200 MRU
50 JOD2,805.00500 MRU
100 JOD5,610.01000 MRU
250 JOD14,025.02500 MRU
500 JOD28,050.05000 MRU
1000 JOD56,100.10000 MRU
2000 JOD112,200.20000 MRU
5000 JOD280,500.50000 MRU
10000 JOD561,001.00000 MRU