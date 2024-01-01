Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swiss francs today

Convert MRU to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
22.20 chf

1.000 MRU = 0.02220 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:01
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swiss Franc
1 MRU0.02220 CHF
5 MRU0.11098 CHF
10 MRU0.22196 CHF
20 MRU0.44392 CHF
50 MRU1.10981 CHF
100 MRU2.21962 CHF
250 MRU5.54905 CHF
500 MRU11.09810 CHF
1000 MRU22.19620 CHF
2000 MRU44.39240 CHF
5000 MRU110.98100 CHF
10000 MRU221.96200 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CHF45.05280 MRU
5 CHF225.26400 MRU
10 CHF450.52800 MRU
20 CHF901.05600 MRU
50 CHF2,252.64000 MRU
100 CHF4,505.28000 MRU
250 CHF11,263.20000 MRU
500 CHF22,526.40000 MRU
1000 CHF45,052.80000 MRU
2000 CHF90,105.60000 MRU
5000 CHF225,264.00000 MRU
10000 CHF450,528.00000 MRU