Mauritanian ouguiya to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Swiss francs is currently 0.021 today, reflecting a -0.323% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.941% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.022 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.021 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.531% increase in value.