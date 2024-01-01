Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swiss francs today

Convert MRU to CHF at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = SFr.0.02220 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MRU to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 MRU to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02240.0224
Low0.02170.0212
Average0.02200.0216
Change1.71%3.93%
View full history

1 MRU to CHF stats

The performance of MRU to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0224 and a 30 day low of 0.0217. This means the 30 day average was 0.0220. The change for MRU to CHF was 1.71.

The performance of MRU to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0224 and a 90 day low of 0.0212. This means the 90 day average was 0.0216. The change for MRU to CHF was 3.93.

Track market ratesView MRU to CHF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0731.4741.6190.93221.42
1 GBP1.211.266106.8481.7681.9421.11825.695
1 USD0.9480.79184.4251.3971.5340.88320.303
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swiss Franc
1 MRU0.02220 CHF
5 MRU0.11101 CHF
10 MRU0.22201 CHF
20 MRU0.44402 CHF
50 MRU1.11006 CHF
100 MRU2.22011 CHF
250 MRU5.55028 CHF
500 MRU11.10055 CHF
1000 MRU22.20110 CHF
2000 MRU44.40220 CHF
5000 MRU111.00550 CHF
10000 MRU222.01100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CHF45.04270 MRU
5 CHF225.21350 MRU
10 CHF450.42700 MRU
20 CHF900.85400 MRU
50 CHF2,252.13500 MRU
100 CHF4,504.27000 MRU
250 CHF11,260.67500 MRU
500 CHF22,521.35000 MRU
1000 CHF45,042.70000 MRU
2000 CHF90,085.40000 MRU
5000 CHF225,213.50000 MRU
10000 CHF450,427.00000 MRU