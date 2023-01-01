5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swiss francs

Convert MRU to CHF at the real exchange rate

5,000 mru
119.94 chf

1.00000 MRU = 0.02399 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:25 UTC
MRU to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.046687.11581.434681.660740.96418.8906
1GBP1.1537411.2075100.5091.655241.916061.112221.7948
1USD0.95550.828157183.2371.37081.58680.9211518.0495
1INR0.0114790.009949390.012013910.01646860.01906360.01106660.216845

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swiss Franc
1 MRU0.02399 CHF
5 MRU0.11994 CHF
10 MRU0.23988 CHF
20 MRU0.47977 CHF
50 MRU1.19942 CHF
100 MRU2.39883 CHF
250 MRU5.99707 CHF
500 MRU11.99415 CHF
1000 MRU23.98830 CHF
2000 MRU47.97660 CHF
5000 MRU119.94150 CHF
10000 MRU239.88300 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CHF41.68700 MRU
5 CHF208.43500 MRU
10 CHF416.87000 MRU
20 CHF833.74000 MRU
50 CHF2084.35000 MRU
100 CHF4168.70000 MRU
250 CHF10421.75000 MRU
500 CHF20843.50000 MRU
1000 CHF41687.00000 MRU
2000 CHF83374.00000 MRU
5000 CHF208435.00000 MRU
10000 CHF416870.00000 MRU