10 Swiss francs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert CHF to MRU at the real exchange rate

10 chf
415.24 mru

1.00000 CHF = 41.52400 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:14 UTC
CHF to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CHF41.52400 MRU
5 CHF207.62000 MRU
10 CHF415.24000 MRU
20 CHF830.48000 MRU
50 CHF2076.20000 MRU
100 CHF4152.40000 MRU
250 CHF10381.00000 MRU
500 CHF20762.00000 MRU
1000 CHF41524.00000 MRU
2000 CHF83048.00000 MRU
5000 CHF207620.00000 MRU
10000 CHF415240.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swiss Franc
1 MRU0.02408 CHF
5 MRU0.12041 CHF
10 MRU0.24083 CHF
20 MRU0.48165 CHF
50 MRU1.20412 CHF
100 MRU2.40825 CHF
250 MRU6.02062 CHF
500 MRU12.04125 CHF
1000 MRU24.08250 CHF
2000 MRU48.16500 CHF
5000 MRU120.41250 CHF
10000 MRU240.82500 CHF