Convert CHF to MRU at the real exchange rate

10 Swiss francs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

10 chf
437.84 mru

SFr.1.000 CHF = UM43.78 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:06
How to convert Swiss francs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CHF43,78350 MRU
5 CHF218,91750 MRU
10 CHF437,83500 MRU
20 CHF875,67000 MRU
50 CHF2.189,17500 MRU
100 CHF4.378,35000 MRU
250 CHF10.945,87500 MRU
500 CHF21.891,75000 MRU
1000 CHF43.783,50000 MRU
2000 CHF87.567,00000 MRU
5000 CHF218.917,50000 MRU
10000 CHF437.835,00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swiss Franc
1 MRU0,02284 CHF
5 MRU0,11420 CHF
10 MRU0,22840 CHF
20 MRU0,45679 CHF
50 MRU1,14199 CHF
100 MRU2,28397 CHF
250 MRU5,70993 CHF
500 MRU11,41985 CHF
1000 MRU22,83970 CHF
2000 MRU45,67940 CHF
5000 MRU114,19850 CHF
10000 MRU228,39700 CHF