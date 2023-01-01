10 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swiss francs

Convert MRU to CHF at the real exchange rate

10,000 mru
219.19 chf

1.00000 MRU = 0.02192 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swiss Franc
1 MRU0.02192 CHF
5 MRU0.10959 CHF
10 MRU0.21919 CHF
20 MRU0.43838 CHF
50 MRU1.09594 CHF
100 MRU2.19188 CHF
250 MRU5.47970 CHF
500 MRU10.95940 CHF
1000 MRU21.91880 CHF
2000 MRU43.83760 CHF
5000 MRU109.59400 CHF
10000 MRU219.18800 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CHF45.62300 MRU
5 CHF228.11500 MRU
10 CHF456.23000 MRU
20 CHF912.46000 MRU
50 CHF2281.15000 MRU
100 CHF4562.30000 MRU
250 CHF11405.75000 MRU
500 CHF22811.50000 MRU
1000 CHF45623.00000 MRU
2000 CHF91246.00000 MRU
5000 CHF228115.00000 MRU
10000 CHF456230.00000 MRU