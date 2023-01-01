1 thousand Swiss francs to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert CHF to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
45,153.90 mru

1.00000 CHF = 45.15390 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:28
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CHF45.15390 MRU
5 CHF225.76950 MRU
10 CHF451.53900 MRU
20 CHF903.07800 MRU
50 CHF2257.69500 MRU
100 CHF4515.39000 MRU
250 CHF11288.47500 MRU
500 CHF22576.95000 MRU
1000 CHF45153.90000 MRU
2000 CHF90307.80000 MRU
5000 CHF225769.50000 MRU
10000 CHF451539.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Swiss Franc
1 MRU0.02215 CHF
5 MRU0.11073 CHF
10 MRU0.22146 CHF
20 MRU0.44293 CHF
50 MRU1.10732 CHF
100 MRU2.21465 CHF
250 MRU5.53662 CHF
500 MRU11.07325 CHF
1000 MRU22.14650 CHF
2000 MRU44.29300 CHF
5000 MRU110.73250 CHF
10000 MRU221.46500 CHF