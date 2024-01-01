Mauritanian ouguiyas to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert MRU to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
797.89 twd

1.000 MRU = 0.7979 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MRU0.79789 TWD
5 MRU3.98947 TWD
10 MRU7.97894 TWD
20 MRU15.95788 TWD
50 MRU39.89470 TWD
100 MRU79.78940 TWD
250 MRU199.47350 TWD
500 MRU398.94700 TWD
1000 MRU797.89400 TWD
2000 MRU1,595.78800 TWD
5000 MRU3,989.47000 TWD
10000 MRU7,978.94000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TWD1.25330 MRU
5 TWD6.26650 MRU
10 TWD12.53300 MRU
20 TWD25.06600 MRU
50 TWD62.66500 MRU
100 TWD125.33000 MRU
250 TWD313.32500 MRU
500 TWD626.65000 MRU
1000 TWD1,253.30000 MRU
2000 TWD2,506.60000 MRU
5000 TWD6,266.50000 MRU
10000 TWD12,533.00000 MRU