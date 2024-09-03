Mauritanian ouguiya to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to New Taiwan dollars is currently 0.808 today, reflecting a -0.096% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.305% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.811 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.804 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.418% decrease in value.