Mauritanian ouguiyas to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert MRU to TWD at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = NT$0.8191 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:11
MRU to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 MRU to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.81910.8191
Low0.80320.7967
Average0.80960.8082
Change1.35%1.71%
1 MRU to TWD stats

The performance of MRU to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8191 and a 30 day low of 0.8032. This means the 30 day average was 0.8096. The change for MRU to TWD was 1.35.

The performance of MRU to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8191 and a 90 day low of 0.7967. This means the 90 day average was 0.8082. The change for MRU to TWD was 1.71.

1 EUR10.8341.05589.0881.4741.6180.93121.418
1 GBP1.211.266106.8641.7681.9411.11725.692
1 USD0.9480.79184.4241.3971.5330.88320.297
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MRU0.81913 TWD
5 MRU4.09567 TWD
10 MRU8.19133 TWD
20 MRU16.38266 TWD
50 MRU40.95665 TWD
100 MRU81.91330 TWD
250 MRU204.78325 TWD
500 MRU409.56650 TWD
1000 MRU819.13300 TWD
2000 MRU1,638.26600 TWD
5000 MRU4,095.66500 TWD
10000 MRU8,191.33000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TWD1.22080 MRU
5 TWD6.10400 MRU
10 TWD12.20800 MRU
20 TWD24.41600 MRU
50 TWD61.04000 MRU
100 TWD122.08000 MRU
250 TWD305.20000 MRU
500 TWD610.40000 MRU
1000 TWD1,220.80000 MRU
2000 TWD2,441.60000 MRU
5000 TWD6,104.00000 MRU
10000 TWD12,208.00000 MRU