1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

1000 twd
1179.82 mru

1.00000 TWD = 1.17982 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:41 UTC
TWD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TWD1.17982 MRU
5 TWD5.89910 MRU
10 TWD11.79820 MRU
20 TWD23.59640 MRU
50 TWD58.99100 MRU
100 TWD117.98200 MRU
250 TWD294.95500 MRU
500 TWD589.91000 MRU
1000 TWD1179.82000 MRU
2000 TWD2359.64000 MRU
5000 TWD5899.10000 MRU
10000 TWD11798.20000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MRU0.84759 TWD
5 MRU4.23795 TWD
10 MRU8.47590 TWD
20 MRU16.95180 TWD
50 MRU42.37950 TWD
100 MRU84.75900 TWD
250 MRU211.89750 TWD
500 MRU423.79500 TWD
1000 MRU847.59000 TWD
2000 MRU1695.18000 TWD
5000 MRU4237.95000 TWD
10000 MRU8475.90000 TWD