1.00000 MRU = 0.84219 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:29 UTC
MRU to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MRU0.84219 TWD
5 MRU4.21094 TWD
10 MRU8.42188 TWD
20 MRU16.84376 TWD
50 MRU42.10940 TWD
100 MRU84.21880 TWD
250 MRU210.54700 TWD
500 MRU421.09400 TWD
1000 MRU842.18800 TWD
2000 MRU1684.37600 TWD
5000 MRU4210.94000 TWD
10000 MRU8421.88000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TWD1.18738 MRU
5 TWD5.93690 MRU
10 TWD11.87380 MRU
20 TWD23.74760 MRU
50 TWD59.36900 MRU
100 TWD118.73800 MRU
250 TWD296.84500 MRU
500 TWD593.69000 MRU
1000 TWD1187.38000 MRU
2000 TWD2374.76000 MRU
5000 TWD5936.90000 MRU
10000 TWD11873.80000 MRU