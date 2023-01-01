5 New Taiwan dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert TWD to MRU at the real exchange rate

5 twd
5.95 mru

1.00000 TWD = 1.18989 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:43 UTC
TWD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TWD1.18989 MRU
5 TWD5.94945 MRU
10 TWD11.89890 MRU
20 TWD23.79780 MRU
50 TWD59.49450 MRU
100 TWD118.98900 MRU
250 TWD297.47250 MRU
500 TWD594.94500 MRU
1000 TWD1189.89000 MRU
2000 TWD2379.78000 MRU
5000 TWD5949.45000 MRU
10000 TWD11898.90000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MRU0.84042 TWD
5 MRU4.20209 TWD
10 MRU8.40417 TWD
20 MRU16.80834 TWD
50 MRU42.02085 TWD
100 MRU84.04170 TWD
250 MRU210.10425 TWD
500 MRU420.20850 TWD
1000 MRU840.41700 TWD
2000 MRU1680.83400 TWD
5000 MRU4202.08500 TWD
10000 MRU8404.17000 TWD