10 Mauritanian ouguiyas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert MRU to TWD at the real exchange rate

10 mru
7.90 twd

1.00000 MRU = 0.78984 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MRU0.78984 TWD
5 MRU3.94918 TWD
10 MRU7.89837 TWD
20 MRU15.79674 TWD
50 MRU39.49185 TWD
100 MRU78.98370 TWD
250 MRU197.45925 TWD
500 MRU394.91850 TWD
1000 MRU789.83700 TWD
2000 MRU1579.67400 TWD
5000 MRU3949.18500 TWD
10000 MRU7898.37000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TWD1.26608 MRU
5 TWD6.33040 MRU
10 TWD12.66080 MRU
20 TWD25.32160 MRU
50 TWD63.30400 MRU
100 TWD126.60800 MRU
250 TWD316.52000 MRU
500 TWD633.04000 MRU
1000 TWD1266.08000 MRU
2000 TWD2532.16000 MRU
5000 TWD6330.40000 MRU
10000 TWD12660.80000 MRU