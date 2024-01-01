Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRU)

Currency name

Mauritanian Ouguiya

UM

MRU exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From MRU0.02521 0.02310 0.01968 2.11231 3.69349 2.15108 0.03871 0.46091
To MRU39.67250 43.28470 50.80060 0.47341 0.27075 0.46488 25.83270 2.16964

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Mauritanian ouguiya Exchange Rates