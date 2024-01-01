Mauritanian ouguiyas to Danish kroner today

Convert MRU to DKK at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = kr0.1777 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:51
MRU to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 MRU to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17790.1779
Low0.17150.1679
Average0.17480.1719
Change2.05%5.82%
1 MRU to DKK stats

The performance of MRU to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1779 and a 30 day low of 0.1715. This means the 30 day average was 0.1748. The change for MRU to DKK was 2.05.

The performance of MRU to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1779 and a 90 day low of 0.1679. This means the 90 day average was 0.1719. The change for MRU to DKK was 5.82.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0811.4741.6190.93221.423
1 GBP1.211.266106.8561.7681.9411.11825.698
1 USD0.9480.79184.4211.3971.5340.88320.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Danish Krone
1 MRU0.17772 DKK
5 MRU0.88862 DKK
10 MRU1.77724 DKK
20 MRU3.55448 DKK
50 MRU8.88620 DKK
100 MRU17.77240 DKK
250 MRU44.43100 DKK
500 MRU88.86200 DKK
1000 MRU177.72400 DKK
2000 MRU355.44800 DKK
5000 MRU888.62000 DKK
10000 MRU1,777.24000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 DKK5.62669 MRU
5 DKK28.13345 MRU
10 DKK56.26690 MRU
20 DKK112.53380 MRU
50 DKK281.33450 MRU
100 DKK562.66900 MRU
250 DKK1,406.67250 MRU
500 DKK2,813.34500 MRU
1000 DKK5,626.69000 MRU
2000 DKK11,253.38000 MRU
5000 DKK28,133.45000 MRU
10000 DKK56,266.90000 MRU