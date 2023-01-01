1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Danish kroner

Convert MRU to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 mru
0.19 dkk

1.00000 MRU = 0.18612 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31 UTC
MRU to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046787.12421.435031.660640.9640518.882
1GBP1.1536711.20755100.5131.655551.915831.1121921.7837
1USD0.95540.828123183.2371.3711.586550.9210518.0396
1INR0.01147790.009948980.012013910.0164710.01906060.01106540.216726

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Danish Krone
1 MRU0.18612 DKK
5 MRU0.93060 DKK
10 MRU1.86120 DKK
20 MRU3.72240 DKK
50 MRU9.30600 DKK
100 MRU18.61200 DKK
250 MRU46.53000 DKK
500 MRU93.06000 DKK
1000 MRU186.12000 DKK
2000 MRU372.24000 DKK
5000 MRU930.60000 DKK
10000 MRU1861.20000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 DKK5.37287 MRU
5 DKK26.86435 MRU
10 DKK53.72870 MRU
20 DKK107.45740 MRU
50 DKK268.64350 MRU
100 DKK537.28700 MRU
250 DKK1343.21750 MRU
500 DKK2686.43500 MRU
1000 DKK5372.87000 MRU
2000 DKK10745.74000 MRU
5000 DKK26864.35000 MRU
10000 DKK53728.70000 MRU