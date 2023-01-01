500 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Danish kroner

Convert MRU to DKK at the real exchange rate

500 mru
93.06 dkk

1.00000 MRU = 0.18611 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:33 UTC
MRU to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Danish Krone
1 MRU0.18611 DKK
5 MRU0.93056 DKK
10 MRU1.86111 DKK
20 MRU3.72222 DKK
50 MRU9.30555 DKK
100 MRU18.61110 DKK
250 MRU46.52775 DKK
500 MRU93.05550 DKK
1000 MRU186.11100 DKK
2000 MRU372.22200 DKK
5000 MRU930.55500 DKK
10000 MRU1861.11000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 DKK5.37313 MRU
5 DKK26.86565 MRU
10 DKK53.73130 MRU
20 DKK107.46260 MRU
50 DKK268.65650 MRU
100 DKK537.31300 MRU
250 DKK1343.28250 MRU
500 DKK2686.56500 MRU
1000 DKK5373.13000 MRU
2000 DKK10746.26000 MRU
5000 DKK26865.65000 MRU
10000 DKK53731.30000 MRU