Mauritanian ouguiyas to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert MRU to TZS at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = tzs66.61 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
MRU to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TZS
1 MRU to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High68.658968.9049
Low66.609466.6094
Average67.525468.2296
Change-2.98%-2.16%
1 MRU to TZS stats

The performance of MRU to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 68.6589 and a 30 day low of 66.6094. This means the 30 day average was 67.5254. The change for MRU to TZS was -2.98.

The performance of MRU to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 68.9049 and a 90 day low of 66.6094. This means the 90 day average was 68.2296. The change for MRU to TZS was -2.16.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0881.4741.6180.93121.418
1 GBP1.211.266106.8641.7681.9411.11725.692
1 USD0.9480.79184.4241.3971.5330.88320.297
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MRU66.60940 TZS
5 MRU333.04700 TZS
10 MRU666.09400 TZS
20 MRU1,332.18800 TZS
50 MRU3,330.47000 TZS
100 MRU6,660.94000 TZS
250 MRU16,652.35000 TZS
500 MRU33,304.70000 TZS
1000 MRU66,609.40000 TZS
2000 MRU133,218.80000 TZS
5000 MRU333,047.00000 TZS
10000 MRU666,094.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TZS0.01501 MRU
5 TZS0.07506 MRU
10 TZS0.15013 MRU
20 TZS0.30026 MRU
50 TZS0.75065 MRU
100 TZS1.50129 MRU
250 TZS3.75322 MRU
500 TZS7.50645 MRU
1000 TZS15.01290 MRU
2000 TZS30.02580 MRU
5000 TZS75.06450 MRU
10000 TZS150.12900 MRU