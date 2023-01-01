5 Tanzanian shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert TZS to MRU at the real exchange rate

5 tzs
0.08 mru

1.00000 TZS = 0.01531 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:46 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 MRU
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.0514587.52071.446111.657390.963918.9621
1GBP1.154611.21385101.0391.669471.913381.1129221.8908
1USD0.951050.823825183.23811.375351.576290.916918.0342
1INR0.01142590.009897210.012013710.01652310.01893720.01101540.216658

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TZS0.01531 MRU
5 TZS0.07657 MRU
10 TZS0.15314 MRU
20 TZS0.30628 MRU
50 TZS0.76571 MRU
100 TZS1.53141 MRU
250 TZS3.82852 MRU
500 TZS7.65705 MRU
1000 TZS15.31410 MRU
2000 TZS30.62820 MRU
5000 TZS76.57050 MRU
10000 TZS153.14100 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MRU65.29950 TZS
5 MRU326.49750 TZS
10 MRU652.99500 TZS
20 MRU1305.99000 TZS
50 MRU3264.97500 TZS
100 MRU6529.95000 TZS
250 MRU16324.87500 TZS
500 MRU32649.75000 TZS
1000 MRU65299.50000 TZS
2000 MRU130599.00000 TZS
5000 MRU326497.50000 TZS
10000 MRU652995.00000 TZS