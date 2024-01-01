Mauritanian ouguiyas to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert MRU to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
63,936.90 tzs

1.000 MRU = 63.94 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MRU63.93690 TZS
5 MRU319.68450 TZS
10 MRU639.36900 TZS
20 MRU1,278.73800 TZS
50 MRU3,196.84500 TZS
100 MRU6,393.69000 TZS
250 MRU15,984.22500 TZS
500 MRU31,968.45000 TZS
1000 MRU63,936.90000 TZS
2000 MRU127,873.80000 TZS
5000 MRU319,684.50000 TZS
10000 MRU639,369.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TZS0.01564 MRU
5 TZS0.07820 MRU
10 TZS0.15640 MRU
20 TZS0.31281 MRU
50 TZS0.78202 MRU
100 TZS1.56404 MRU
250 TZS3.91010 MRU
500 TZS7.82020 MRU
1000 TZS15.64040 MRU
2000 TZS31.28080 MRU
5000 TZS78.20200 MRU
10000 TZS156.40400 MRU