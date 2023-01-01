20 Tanzanian shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert TZS to MRU at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.32 mru

1.00000 TZS = 0.01577 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 TZS0.01577 MRU
5 TZS0.07885 MRU
10 TZS0.15769 MRU
20 TZS0.31539 MRU
50 TZS0.78847 MRU
100 TZS1.57694 MRU
250 TZS3.94235 MRU
500 TZS7.88470 MRU
1000 TZS15.76940 MRU
2000 TZS31.53880 MRU
5000 TZS78.84700 MRU
10000 TZS157.69400 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MRU63.41390 TZS
5 MRU317.06950 TZS
10 MRU634.13900 TZS
20 MRU1268.27800 TZS
50 MRU3170.69500 TZS
100 MRU6341.39000 TZS
250 MRU15853.47500 TZS
500 MRU31706.95000 TZS
1000 MRU63413.90000 TZS
2000 MRU126827.80000 TZS
5000 MRU317069.50000 TZS
10000 MRU634139.00000 TZS