Mauritanian ouguiyas to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MRU to XOF at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = CFA15.63 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:13
MRU to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 MRU to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.642515.6425
Low15.087814.7661
Average15.373515.1125
Change2.03%5.85%
1 MRU to XOF stats

The performance of MRU to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.6425 and a 30 day low of 15.0878. This means the 30 day average was 15.3735. The change for MRU to XOF was 2.03.

The performance of MRU to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.6425 and a 90 day low of 14.7661. This means the 90 day average was 15.1125. The change for MRU to XOF was 5.85.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MRU15.62870 XOF
5 MRU78.14350 XOF
10 MRU156.28700 XOF
20 MRU312.57400 XOF
50 MRU781.43500 XOF
100 MRU1,562.87000 XOF
250 MRU3,907.17500 XOF
500 MRU7,814.35000 XOF
1000 MRU15,628.70000 XOF
2000 MRU31,257.40000 XOF
5000 MRU78,143.50000 XOF
10000 MRU156,287.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 XOF0.06398 MRU
5 XOF0.31992 MRU
10 XOF0.63985 MRU
20 XOF1.27970 MRU
50 XOF3.19925 MRU
100 XOF6.39849 MRU
250 XOF15.99622 MRU
500 XOF31.99245 MRU
1000 XOF63.98490 MRU
2000 XOF127.96980 MRU
5000 XOF319.92450 MRU
10000 XOF639.84900 MRU