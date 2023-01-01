500 Mauritanian ouguiyas to CFA francs BCEAO
Convert MRU to XOF at the real exchange rate
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to CFA francs BCEAO
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFA Franc BCEAO
|1 MRU
|16.30210 XOF
|5 MRU
|81.51050 XOF
|10 MRU
|163.02100 XOF
|20 MRU
|326.04200 XOF
|50 MRU
|815.10500 XOF
|100 MRU
|1630.21000 XOF
|250 MRU
|4075.52500 XOF
|500 MRU
|8151.05000 XOF
|1000 MRU
|16302.10000 XOF
|2000 MRU
|32604.20000 XOF
|5000 MRU
|81510.50000 XOF
|10000 MRU
|163021.00000 XOF