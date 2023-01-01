20 Mauritanian ouguiyas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MRU to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 mru
326 xof

1.00000 MRU = 16.30210 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:38 UTC
MRU to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to CFA francs BCEAO

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MRU16.30210 XOF
5 MRU81.51050 XOF
10 MRU163.02100 XOF
20 MRU326.04200 XOF
50 MRU815.10500 XOF
100 MRU1630.21000 XOF
250 MRU4075.52500 XOF
500 MRU8151.05000 XOF
1000 MRU16302.10000 XOF
2000 MRU32604.20000 XOF
5000 MRU81510.50000 XOF
10000 MRU163021.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 XOF0.06134 MRU
5 XOF0.30671 MRU
10 XOF0.61342 MRU
20 XOF1.22684 MRU
50 XOF3.06709 MRU
100 XOF6.13419 MRU
250 XOF15.33547 MRU
500 XOF30.67095 MRU
1000 XOF61.34190 MRU
2000 XOF122.68380 MRU
5000 XOF306.70950 MRU
10000 XOF613.41900 MRU