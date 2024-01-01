Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert MRU to KZT at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₸12.47 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:42
MRU to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 MRU to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.546612.5466
Low12.190812.0609
Average12.354612.2305
Change1.95%2.28%
1 MRU to KZT stats

The performance of MRU to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.5466 and a 30 day low of 12.1908. This means the 30 day average was 12.3546. The change for MRU to KZT was 1.95.

The performance of MRU to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5466 and a 90 day low of 12.0609. This means the 90 day average was 12.2305. The change for MRU to KZT was 2.28.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0971.4741.6180.93221.426
1 GBP1.211.266106.8681.7681.9411.11725.699
1 USD0.9480.79184.4241.3971.5330.88320.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MRU12.47320 KZT
5 MRU62.36600 KZT
10 MRU124.73200 KZT
20 MRU249.46400 KZT
50 MRU623.66000 KZT
100 MRU1,247.32000 KZT
250 MRU3,118.30000 KZT
500 MRU6,236.60000 KZT
1000 MRU12,473.20000 KZT
2000 MRU24,946.40000 KZT
5000 MRU62,366.00000 KZT
10000 MRU124,732.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KZT0.08017 MRU
5 KZT0.40086 MRU
10 KZT0.80172 MRU
20 KZT1.60344 MRU
50 KZT4.00861 MRU
100 KZT8.01721 MRU
250 KZT20.04303 MRU
500 KZT40.08605 MRU
1000 KZT80.17210 MRU
2000 KZT160.34420 MRU
5000 KZT400.86050 MRU
10000 KZT801.72100 MRU