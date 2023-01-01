50 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MRU to KZT at the real exchange rate

50 mru
620.91 kzt

1.00000 MRU = 12.41820 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:0 UTC
MRU to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MRU12.41820 KZT
5 MRU62.09100 KZT
10 MRU124.18200 KZT
20 MRU248.36400 KZT
50 MRU620.91000 KZT
100 MRU1241.82000 KZT
250 MRU3104.55000 KZT
500 MRU6209.10000 KZT
1000 MRU12418.20000 KZT
2000 MRU24836.40000 KZT
5000 MRU62091.00000 KZT
10000 MRU124182.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KZT0.08053 MRU
5 KZT0.40263 MRU
10 KZT0.80527 MRU
20 KZT1.61054 MRU
50 KZT4.02634 MRU
100 KZT8.05268 MRU
250 KZT20.13170 MRU
500 KZT40.26340 MRU
1000 KZT80.52680 MRU
2000 KZT161.05360 MRU
5000 KZT402.63400 MRU
10000 KZT805.26800 MRU