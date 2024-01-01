10 Kazakhstani tenges to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert KZT to MRU at the real exchange rate

10 kzt
0.89 mru

1.00000 KZT = 0.08884 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.34891.3471518.88380.927850.7935251.632521.53057
1 CAD0.74134510.99870313.99940.6878630.5882761.210261.13468
1 SGD0.7423081.0013114.01760.6887570.589041.211831.13616
1 ZAR0.05295560.07143160.071338910.04913520.04202150.08645080.0810522

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KZT0.08884 MRU
5 KZT0.44422 MRU
10 KZT0.88844 MRU
20 KZT1.77689 MRU
50 KZT4.44222 MRU
100 KZT8.88443 MRU
250 KZT22.21108 MRU
500 KZT44.42215 MRU
1000 KZT88.84430 MRU
2000 KZT177.68860 MRU
5000 KZT444.22150 MRU
10000 KZT888.44300 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MRU11.25560 KZT
5 MRU56.27800 KZT
10 MRU112.55600 KZT
20 MRU225.11200 KZT
50 MRU562.78000 KZT
100 MRU1125.56000 KZT
250 MRU2813.90000 KZT
500 MRU5627.80000 KZT
1000 MRU11255.60000 KZT
2000 MRU22511.20000 KZT
5000 MRU56278.00000 KZT
10000 MRU112556.00000 KZT