Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ugandan shillings today

Convert MRU to UGX at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = Ush92.82 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
MRU to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 MRU to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High92.818694.0330
Low91.791391.7913
Average92.204492.9195
Change0.45%-0.83%
1 MRU to UGX stats

The performance of MRU to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 92.8186 and a 30 day low of 91.7913. This means the 30 day average was 92.2044. The change for MRU to UGX was 0.45.

The performance of MRU to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 94.0330 and a 90 day low of 91.7913. This means the 90 day average was 92.9195. The change for MRU to UGX was -0.83.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ugandan Shilling
1 MRU92.81860 UGX
5 MRU464.09300 UGX
10 MRU928.18600 UGX
20 MRU1,856.37200 UGX
50 MRU4,640.93000 UGX
100 MRU9,281.86000 UGX
250 MRU23,204.65000 UGX
500 MRU46,409.30000 UGX
1000 MRU92,818.60000 UGX
2000 MRU185,637.20000 UGX
5000 MRU464,093.00000 UGX
10000 MRU928,186.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 UGX0.01077 MRU
5 UGX0.05387 MRU
10 UGX0.10774 MRU
20 UGX0.21547 MRU
50 UGX0.53869 MRU
100 UGX1.07737 MRU
250 UGX2.69343 MRU
500 UGX5.38685 MRU
1000 UGX10.77370 MRU
2000 UGX21.54740 MRU
5000 UGX53.86850 MRU
10000 UGX107.73700 MRU