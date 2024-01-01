Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ugandan shillings today

Convert MRU to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
97,324 ugx

1.000 MRU = 97.32 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ugandan Shilling
1 MRU97.32420 UGX
5 MRU486.62100 UGX
10 MRU973.24200 UGX
20 MRU1,946.48400 UGX
50 MRU4,866.21000 UGX
100 MRU9,732.42000 UGX
250 MRU24,331.05000 UGX
500 MRU48,662.10000 UGX
1000 MRU97,324.20000 UGX
2000 MRU194,648.40000 UGX
5000 MRU486,621.00000 UGX
10000 MRU973,242.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 UGX0.01027 MRU
5 UGX0.05137 MRU
10 UGX0.10275 MRU
20 UGX0.20550 MRU
50 UGX0.51375 MRU
100 UGX1.02749 MRU
250 UGX2.56873 MRU
500 UGX5.13745 MRU
1000 UGX10.27490 MRU
2000 UGX20.54980 MRU
5000 UGX51.37450 MRU
10000 UGX102.74900 MRU