1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Ugandan shillings

Convert MRU to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 mru
96 ugx

1.00000 MRU = 96.27510 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ugandan Shilling
1 MRU96.27510 UGX
5 MRU481.37550 UGX
10 MRU962.75100 UGX
20 MRU1925.50200 UGX
50 MRU4813.75500 UGX
100 MRU9627.51000 UGX
250 MRU24068.77500 UGX
500 MRU48137.55000 UGX
1000 MRU96275.10000 UGX
2000 MRU192550.20000 UGX
5000 MRU481375.50000 UGX
10000 MRU962751.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 UGX0.01039 MRU
5 UGX0.05193 MRU
10 UGX0.10387 MRU
20 UGX0.20774 MRU
50 UGX0.51934 MRU
100 UGX1.03869 MRU
250 UGX2.59672 MRU
500 UGX5.19345 MRU
1000 UGX10.38690 MRU
2000 UGX20.77380 MRU
5000 UGX51.93450 MRU
10000 UGX103.86900 MRU