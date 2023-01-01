10 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ugandan shillings

Convert MRU to UGX

10000 mru
979167 ugx

1.00000 MRU = 97.91670 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate
MRU to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ugandan Shilling
1 MRU97.91670 UGX
5 MRU489.58350 UGX
10 MRU979.16700 UGX
20 MRU1958.33400 UGX
50 MRU4895.83500 UGX
100 MRU9791.67000 UGX
250 MRU24479.17500 UGX
500 MRU48958.35000 UGX
1000 MRU97916.70000 UGX
2000 MRU195833.40000 UGX
5000 MRU489583.50000 UGX
10000 MRU979167.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 UGX0.01021 MRU
5 UGX0.05106 MRU
10 UGX0.10213 MRU
20 UGX0.20426 MRU
50 UGX0.51064 MRU
100 UGX1.02128 MRU
250 UGX2.55320 MRU
500 UGX5.10640 MRU
1000 UGX10.21280 MRU
2000 UGX20.42560 MRU
5000 UGX51.06400 MRU
10000 UGX102.12800 MRU