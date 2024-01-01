Mauritanian ouguiyas to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert MRU to IDR at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = Rp401.0 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:44
MRU to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 MRU to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High401.0060401.0060
Low392.0500381.3350
Average395.7039391.0617
Change2.22%2.75%
1 MRU to IDR stats

The performance of MRU to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 401.0060 and a 30 day low of 392.0500. This means the 30 day average was 395.7039. The change for MRU to IDR was 2.22.

The performance of MRU to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 401.0060 and a 90 day low of 381.3350. This means the 90 day average was 391.0617. The change for MRU to IDR was 2.75.

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MRU401.00600 IDR
5 MRU2,005.03000 IDR
10 MRU4,010.06000 IDR
20 MRU8,020.12000 IDR
50 MRU20,050.30000 IDR
100 MRU40,100.60000 IDR
250 MRU100,251.50000 IDR
500 MRU200,503.00000 IDR
1000 MRU401,006.00000 IDR
2000 MRU802,012.00000 IDR
5000 MRU2,005,030.00000 IDR
10000 MRU4,010,060.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 IDR0.00249 MRU
5 IDR0.01247 MRU
10 IDR0.02494 MRU
20 IDR0.04987 MRU
50 IDR0.12469 MRU
100 IDR0.24937 MRU
250 IDR0.62343 MRU
500 IDR1.24687 MRU
1000 IDR2.49373 MRU
2000 IDR4.98746 MRU
5000 IDR12.46865 MRU
10000 IDR24.93730 MRU