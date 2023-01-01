10 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MRU to IDR at the real exchange rate

10000 mru
4057290 idr

1.00000 MRU = 405.72900 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45 UTC
MRU to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MRU405.72900 IDR
5 MRU2028.64500 IDR
10 MRU4057.29000 IDR
20 MRU8114.58000 IDR
50 MRU20286.45000 IDR
100 MRU40572.90000 IDR
250 MRU101432.25000 IDR
500 MRU202864.50000 IDR
1000 MRU405729.00000 IDR
2000 MRU811458.00000 IDR
5000 MRU2028645.00000 IDR
10000 MRU4057290.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 IDR0.00246 MRU
5 IDR0.01232 MRU
10 IDR0.02465 MRU
20 IDR0.04929 MRU
50 IDR0.12323 MRU
100 IDR0.24647 MRU
250 IDR0.61617 MRU
500 IDR1.23235 MRU
1000 IDR2.46470 MRU
2000 IDR4.92940 MRU
5000 IDR12.32350 MRU
10000 IDR24.64700 MRU