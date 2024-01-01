Mauritanian ouguiyas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert MRU to BTN at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = Nu.2.123 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:48
MRU to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 MRU to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.12722.1272
Low2.10922.0995
Average2.11832.1171
Change0.12%0.51%
1 MRU to BTN stats

The performance of MRU to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1272 and a 30 day low of 2.1092. This means the 30 day average was 2.1183. The change for MRU to BTN was 0.12.

The performance of MRU to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1272 and a 90 day low of 2.0995. This means the 90 day average was 2.1171. The change for MRU to BTN was 0.51.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 MRU2.12253 BTN
5 MRU10.61265 BTN
10 MRU21.22530 BTN
20 MRU42.45060 BTN
50 MRU106.12650 BTN
100 MRU212.25300 BTN
250 MRU530.63250 BTN
500 MRU1,061.26500 BTN
1000 MRU2,122.53000 BTN
2000 MRU4,245.06000 BTN
5000 MRU10,612.65000 BTN
10000 MRU21,225.30000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 BTN0.47114 MRU
5 BTN2.35568 MRU
10 BTN4.71135 MRU
20 BTN9.42270 MRU
50 BTN23.55675 MRU
100 BTN47.11350 MRU
250 BTN117.78375 MRU
500 BTN235.56750 MRU
1000 BTN471.13500 MRU
2000 BTN942.27000 MRU
5000 BTN2,355.67500 MRU
10000 BTN4,711.35000 MRU