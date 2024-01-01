Mauritanian ouguiyas to Polish zloty today

Convert MRU to PLN at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = zł0.1033 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
MRU to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PLN
1 MRU to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10330.1033
Low0.10020.0960
Average0.10170.0992
Change2.28%7.58%
1 MRU to PLN stats

The performance of MRU to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1033 and a 30 day low of 0.1002. This means the 30 day average was 0.1017. The change for MRU to PLN was 2.28.

The performance of MRU to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1033 and a 90 day low of 0.0960. This means the 90 day average was 0.0992. The change for MRU to PLN was 7.58.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0991.4741.6180.93221.423
1 GBP1.19911.266106.8711.7681.9411.11725.696
1 USD0.9480.79184.4261.3971.5330.88320.299
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Polish Zloty
1 MRU0.10327 PLN
5 MRU0.51636 PLN
10 MRU1.03272 PLN
20 MRU2.06544 PLN
50 MRU5.16360 PLN
100 MRU10.32720 PLN
250 MRU25.81800 PLN
500 MRU51.63600 PLN
1000 MRU103.27200 PLN
2000 MRU206.54400 PLN
5000 MRU516.36000 PLN
10000 MRU1,032.72000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PLN9.68315 MRU
5 PLN48.41575 MRU
10 PLN96.83150 MRU
20 PLN193.66300 MRU
50 PLN484.15750 MRU
100 PLN968.31500 MRU
250 PLN2,420.78750 MRU
500 PLN4,841.57500 MRU
1000 PLN9,683.15000 MRU
2000 PLN19,366.30000 MRU
5000 PLN48,415.75000 MRU
10000 PLN96,831.50000 MRU