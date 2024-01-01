Mauritanian ouguiyas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert MRU to PEN at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = S/.0.09549 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
MRU to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 MRU to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09580.0964
Low0.09430.0937
Average0.09500.0949
Change0.97%1.18%
1 MRU to PEN stats

The performance of MRU to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0958 and a 30 day low of 0.0943. This means the 30 day average was 0.0950. The change for MRU to PEN was 0.97.

The performance of MRU to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0964 and a 90 day low of 0.0937. This means the 90 day average was 0.0949. The change for MRU to PEN was 1.18.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MRU0.09549 PEN
5 MRU0.47745 PEN
10 MRU0.95491 PEN
20 MRU1.90982 PEN
50 MRU4.77455 PEN
100 MRU9.54909 PEN
250 MRU23.87273 PEN
500 MRU47.74545 PEN
1000 MRU95.49090 PEN
2000 MRU190.98180 PEN
5000 MRU477.45450 PEN
10000 MRU954.90900 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PEN10.47220 MRU
5 PEN52.36100 MRU
10 PEN104.72200 MRU
20 PEN209.44400 MRU
50 PEN523.61000 MRU
100 PEN1,047.22000 MRU
250 PEN2,618.05000 MRU
500 PEN5,236.10000 MRU
1000 PEN10,472.20000 MRU
2000 PEN20,944.40000 MRU
5000 PEN52,361.00000 MRU
10000 PEN104,722.00000 MRU