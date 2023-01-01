10 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MRU to PEN at the real exchange rate

10,000 mru
988.52 pen

1.00000 MRU = 0.09885 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:12 UTC
MRU to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046987.13091.43531.658980.964418.8704
1GBP1.1536711.20775100.5181.655831.913871.112621.7697
1USD0.95520.827986183.22751.3711.584660.921218.025
1INR0.0114770.009948470.012015310.01647290.01904010.01106850.216575

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MRU0.09885 PEN
5 MRU0.49426 PEN
10 MRU0.98852 PEN
20 MRU1.97703 PEN
50 MRU4.94258 PEN
100 MRU9.88516 PEN
250 MRU24.71290 PEN
500 MRU49.42580 PEN
1000 MRU98.85160 PEN
2000 MRU197.70320 PEN
5000 MRU494.25800 PEN
10000 MRU988.51600 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PEN10.11620 MRU
5 PEN50.58100 MRU
10 PEN101.16200 MRU
20 PEN202.32400 MRU
50 PEN505.81000 MRU
100 PEN1011.62000 MRU
250 PEN2529.05000 MRU
500 PEN5058.10000 MRU
1000 PEN10116.20000 MRU
2000 PEN20232.40000 MRU
5000 PEN50581.00000 MRU
10000 PEN101162.00000 MRU