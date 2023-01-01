10 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Peruvian nuevo soles
Convert MRU to PEN at the real exchange rate
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Peruvian nuevo soles
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritanian Ouguiya
|1 PEN
|10.11620 MRU
|5 PEN
|50.58100 MRU
|10 PEN
|101.16200 MRU
|20 PEN
|202.32400 MRU
|50 PEN
|505.81000 MRU
|100 PEN
|1011.62000 MRU
|250 PEN
|2529.05000 MRU
|500 PEN
|5058.10000 MRU
|1000 PEN
|10116.20000 MRU
|2000 PEN
|20232.40000 MRU
|5000 PEN
|50581.00000 MRU
|10000 PEN
|101162.00000 MRU