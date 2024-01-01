Mauritanian ouguiyas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert MRU to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
92.73 pen

1.000 MRU = 0.09273 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8261.4731.6530.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2761.7231.9341.13221.343
1 USD0.9150.782183.0641.3471.5110.88416.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MRU0.09273 PEN
5 MRU0.46365 PEN
10 MRU0.92730 PEN
20 MRU1.85461 PEN
50 MRU4.63652 PEN
100 MRU9.27304 PEN
250 MRU23.18260 PEN
500 MRU46.36520 PEN
1000 MRU92.73040 PEN
2000 MRU185.46080 PEN
5000 MRU463.65200 PEN
10000 MRU927.30400 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PEN10.78400 MRU
5 PEN53.92000 MRU
10 PEN107.84000 MRU
20 PEN215.68000 MRU
50 PEN539.20000 MRU
100 PEN1,078.40000 MRU
250 PEN2,696.00000 MRU
500 PEN5,392.00000 MRU
1000 PEN10,784.00000 MRU
2000 PEN21,568.00000 MRU
5000 PEN53,920.00000 MRU
10000 PEN107,840.00000 MRU