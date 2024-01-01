Mauritanian ouguiyas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert MRU to PKR at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₨6.986 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MRU to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 MRU to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.00777.0511
Low6.97186.9718
Average6.99057.0138
Change-0.32%-0.71%
View full history

1 MRU to PKR stats

The performance of MRU to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.0077 and a 30 day low of 6.9718. This means the 30 day average was 6.9905. The change for MRU to PKR was -0.32.

The performance of MRU to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.0511 and a 90 day low of 6.9718. This means the 90 day average was 7.0138. The change for MRU to PKR was -0.71.

Track market ratesView MRU to PKR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0991.4741.6180.93221.423
1 GBP1.19911.266106.8711.7681.9411.11725.696
1 USD0.9480.79184.4261.3971.5330.88320.299
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Pakistani Rupee
1 MRU6.98554 PKR
5 MRU34.92770 PKR
10 MRU69.85540 PKR
20 MRU139.71080 PKR
50 MRU349.27700 PKR
100 MRU698.55400 PKR
250 MRU1,746.38500 PKR
500 MRU3,492.77000 PKR
1000 MRU6,985.54000 PKR
2000 MRU13,971.08000 PKR
5000 MRU34,927.70000 PKR
10000 MRU69,855.40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PKR0.14315 MRU
5 PKR0.71577 MRU
10 PKR1.43153 MRU
20 PKR2.86306 MRU
50 PKR7.15765 MRU
100 PKR14.31530 MRU
250 PKR35.78825 MRU
500 PKR71.57650 MRU
1000 PKR143.15300 MRU
2000 PKR286.30600 MRU
5000 PKR715.76500 MRU
10000 PKR1,431.53000 MRU