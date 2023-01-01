100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Pakistani rupees

Convert MRU to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 mru
743.49 pkr

1.00000 MRU = 7.43490 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:14 UTC
MRU to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Pakistani Rupee
1 MRU7.43490 PKR
5 MRU37.17450 PKR
10 MRU74.34900 PKR
20 MRU148.69800 PKR
50 MRU371.74500 PKR
100 MRU743.49000 PKR
250 MRU1858.72500 PKR
500 MRU3717.45000 PKR
1000 MRU7434.90000 PKR
2000 MRU14869.80000 PKR
5000 MRU37174.50000 PKR
10000 MRU74349.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PKR0.13450 MRU
5 PKR0.67251 MRU
10 PKR1.34501 MRU
20 PKR2.69002 MRU
50 PKR6.72505 MRU
100 PKR13.45010 MRU
250 PKR33.62525 MRU
500 PKR67.25050 MRU
1000 PKR134.50100 MRU
2000 PKR269.00200 MRU
5000 PKR672.50500 MRU
10000 PKR1345.01000 MRU