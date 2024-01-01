Mauritanian ouguiyas to Pakistani rupees today

Convert MRU to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
6,992.55 pkr

1.000 MRU = 6.993 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8261.4731.6530.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2761.7231.9341.13221.343
1 USD0.9150.782183.0641.3471.5110.88416.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiya

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Pakistani Rupee
1 MRU6.99255 PKR
5 MRU34.96275 PKR
10 MRU69.92550 PKR
20 MRU139.85100 PKR
50 MRU349.62750 PKR
100 MRU699.25500 PKR
250 MRU1,748.13750 PKR
500 MRU3,496.27500 PKR
1000 MRU6,992.55000 PKR
2000 MRU13,985.10000 PKR
5000 MRU34,962.75000 PKR
10000 MRU69,925.50000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PKR0.14301 MRU
5 PKR0.71504 MRU
10 PKR1.43009 MRU
20 PKR2.86018 MRU
50 PKR7.15045 MRU
100 PKR14.30090 MRU
250 PKR35.75225 MRU
500 PKR71.50450 MRU
1000 PKR143.00900 MRU
2000 PKR286.01800 MRU
5000 PKR715.04500 MRU
10000 PKR1,430.09000 MRU