1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Pakistani rupees

Convert MRU to PKR at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
7189.22 pkr

1.00000 MRU = 7.18922 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Pakistani Rupee
1 MRU7.18922 PKR
5 MRU35.94610 PKR
10 MRU71.89220 PKR
20 MRU143.78440 PKR
50 MRU359.46100 PKR
100 MRU718.92200 PKR
250 MRU1797.30500 PKR
500 MRU3594.61000 PKR
1000 MRU7189.22000 PKR
2000 MRU14378.44000 PKR
5000 MRU35946.10000 PKR
10000 MRU71892.20000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PKR0.13910 MRU
5 PKR0.69549 MRU
10 PKR1.39097 MRU
20 PKR2.78194 MRU
50 PKR6.95485 MRU
100 PKR13.90970 MRU
250 PKR34.77425 MRU
500 PKR69.54850 MRU
1000 PKR139.09700 MRU
2000 PKR278.19400 MRU
5000 PKR695.48500 MRU
10000 PKR1390.97000 MRU