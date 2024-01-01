Mauritanian ouguiyas to Philippine pesos today

Convert MRU to PHP at the real exchange rate

UM1.000 MRU = ₱1.482 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
MRU to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 MRU to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.48221.4822
Low1.45751.4005
Average1.47081.4398
Change1.69%4.67%
1 MRU to PHP stats

The performance of MRU to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4822 and a 30 day low of 1.4575. This means the 30 day average was 1.4708. The change for MRU to PHP was 1.69.

The performance of MRU to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4822 and a 90 day low of 1.4005. This means the 90 day average was 1.4398. The change for MRU to PHP was 4.67.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Philippine Peso
1 MRU1.48216 PHP
5 MRU7.41080 PHP
10 MRU14.82160 PHP
20 MRU29.64320 PHP
50 MRU74.10800 PHP
100 MRU148.21600 PHP
250 MRU370.54000 PHP
500 MRU741.08000 PHP
1000 MRU1,482.16000 PHP
2000 MRU2,964.32000 PHP
5000 MRU7,410.80000 PHP
10000 MRU14,821.60000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PHP0.67469 MRU
5 PHP3.37345 MRU
10 PHP6.74690 MRU
20 PHP13.49380 MRU
50 PHP33.73450 MRU
100 PHP67.46900 MRU
250 PHP168.67250 MRU
500 PHP337.34500 MRU
1000 PHP674.69000 MRU
2000 PHP1,349.38000 MRU
5000 PHP3,373.45000 MRU
10000 PHP6,746.90000 MRU